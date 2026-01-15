‘Best Faithful ever’ banished from Traitors
- Harriet was banished from BBC’s The Traitors on Wednesday night after urging the rest of the group to vote for her to prove that Rachel is a Traitor.
- Harriet, who was labelled the “best Faithful ever”, admitted that it was a “kamikaze move”, but said it was the only way to remove any shadow of doubt about the fact she was a Faithful.
- “Do not let this sacrifice be in vain,” she urged the group as she exited.
- The secret barrister also revealed her previous job to the rest of the contestants, along with the fact that she has written best-selling books.
- The Traitors continues on Thursday night at 8pm.