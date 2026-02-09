Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Young boy in Super Bowl halftime show identified

Heartfelt moment Bad Bunny gives Grammy to young boy during 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performance
  • Music superstar Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance featured a viral moment where he handed a Grammy trophy to a young boy.
  • The gesture, which occurred on a living room set, was intended to symbolize that anyone can pursue their hopes and dreams, according to sources who spoke to ABC.
  • The young boy in the performance has been identified as five-year-old actor Lincoln Fox.
  • Just a week before the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny won three Grammys, including Album of the Year for DeBí TiRAR Más FOToS, the first Spanish-language album to receive the top award.
  • Bad Bunny's show celebrated cultural diversity and his Puerto Rican heritage, featuring other Hispanic celebrities and him carrying the Puerto Rican flag.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in