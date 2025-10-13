Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TV star becomes latest contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly stars
Strictly stars (BBC)
  • TV presenter Ross King and his professional partner Jowita Przystal have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
  • They were the second couple to leave the competition after losing a dance-off against Eastenders actor Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon on Sunday, 12 October.
  • Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Sopal and Caillon, a decision head judge Shirley Ballas concurred with.
  • King expressed his gratitude for his time on the show, thanking his partner, the judges, and the crew, stating he "loved every single minute".
  • His elimination followed him receiving the lowest score of 19 points during Saturday's Movie Week live show.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in