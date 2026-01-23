Who won The Traitors 2026?
- Stephen and Rachel have won season four of The Traitors.
- The pair, who were both traitors, split the prize pot of £95,750 and will take home £47,875 each.
- Host Claudia Winkleman told the pair: “Two traitors who remained faithful to each other, congratulations.”
- Stephen said: “I had moments when I was doubting what I was going to do tonight, but I couldn't go back on my word, it wasn’t worth the money.”
- Rachel added: “It’s the best feeling in the world, I really thought it was a big achievement to be the first female traitor to make it to the final. And then to win... I think it will be a very long time until you get this smile off my face.”