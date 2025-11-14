Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged after grabbing Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Moment fan rushes at Ariana Grande at Wicked 2 premiere
  • Australian man Johnson Wen was charged with public nuisance in Singapore after grabbing Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere.
  • Viral video showed Wen jumping a barricade and Cynthia Erivo rushing to defend her co-star before security intervened.
  • Grande appeared visibly shaken by the incident, which drew criticism in light of the Manchester bombing at the singer’s concert, which killed 22 and left hundreds injured.
  • Wen, who calls himself 'Troll Most Hated', has a history of invading events, including a Katy Perry concert in Australia where he was also arrested.
  • He reportedly intends to plead guilty and faces a potential prison sentence of up to three months, a fine, or both in Singapore.
