Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked partnership almost didn’t happen

Wicked Director Admits Iconic Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Partnership Almost Didn't Happen
  • Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked: For Good, revealed he initially did not intend to cast Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo together.
  • Chu admitted to BBC Radio 4 that he had originally paired both actors with different co-stars.
  • Despite initial reservations, Grande and Erivo, playing Glinda and Elphaba, have garnered significant attention for their on-screen chemistry.
  • Their charismatic interviews and reactions have also become viral internet memes.
  • Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release in UK cinemas from 21 November.
