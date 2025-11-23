Wicked star rates F1 drivers singing skills at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Wicked star Cynthia Erivo assessed the singing abilities of Formula One drivers.
- The judging took place in anticipation of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
- Erivo, celebrated for her strong vocals, evaluated viral video clips of drivers including Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso.
- While some drivers displayed unexpected vocal talent, others proved more proficient behind the wheel.
- Jenson Button received the highest score from Erivo, a 7, for his performance of Queen's ‘We Are The Champions’.