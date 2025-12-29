Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Wicked’ star shares habits that help her preserve her voice

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reunite for Wicked: For Good premiere
  • Cynthia Erivo has detailed her rigorous routine for maintaining her voice, which includes abstaining from alcohol and smoking, and carefully managing her diet and hydration.
  • She revealed she carries a special mug everywhere to ensure her tea remains warm for vocal hydration, underscoring her commitment to vocal health.
  • Erivo explained her reluctance to decline opportunities, stating she embraces challenges that force her to develop her character.
  • Her packed schedule includes promoting the Wicked films, releasing an album, performing at Coachella, and rehearsing for a one-woman stage adaptation of Dracula in London.
  • She recounted the demanding filming schedule for 'Children of Blood and Bone', which involved intense training and began immediately after the Oscars.
