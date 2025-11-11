Wicked co-stars lean into gothic chic for premiere
- Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attended the European premiere of Wicked: For Good in London, wearing dramatic Gothic-inspired gowns.
- The duo's attire marked a departure from their previous press tour looks, which often featured their characters' signature colours.
- The event at Cineworld in Leicester Square featured a yellow brick road instead of a traditional red carpet, adorned with pink and white floral arrangements.
- Notable cast members present included Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M Chu, alongside celebrity guests.
- The highly anticipated sequel, based on the acclaimed Broadway musical, has received early positive reviews and is set for release in the UK and Ireland on 21 November.