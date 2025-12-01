Wicked prequel confirmed after major box office success
- Author Gregory Maguire is writing a new book titledWicked Childhood and delves into Galinda's upbringing amidst social and economic tensions before she attends Shiz University and befriends Elphaba.
- Maguire's original 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, introduced the sympathetic portrayal of Elphaba Thropp.
- The book is scheduled for release in September 2026 and is currently available for pre-order, including a limited edition hardcover.
- The announcement follows the recent release of the film adaptation of the Wicked saga, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which has achieved significant box office success.