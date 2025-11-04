Will Ferrell’s Elf costume to be auctioned for up to £200,000
- Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will feature over 1,350 items, collectively valued at an estimated £8 million.
- Among the highlights is Will Ferrell's iconic Elf costume, expected to fetch between £100,000 and £200,000.
- The top lot is Boba Fett's EE-3 carbine blaster from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with a pre-sale estimate of £350,000 to £700,000.
- Other notable items include Marty McFly's hoverboard from Back To The Future, Alan Rickman's annotated Die Hard script, and Harrison Ford's fedora from Indiana Jones.
- A public exhibition of the items will take place in London from 25 November, ahead of the three-day live auction which begins on 5 December.