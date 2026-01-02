Superfan Will Ferrell dons referee outfit as he attends Los Angeles Kings game
- Hollywood star Will Ferrell attended an ice hockey game in Los Angeles dressed in full referee gear.
- The actor, a long-time fan of the Los Angeles Kings, was seen behind the glass calling out penalties.
- The game, held on 1 January at the Crypto.com Arena, featured the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Los Angeles Kings.
- The Tampa Bay Lightning emerged victorious, defeating the Los Angeles Kings with a score of 5-3.
- This appearance follows a previous occasion last year when Ferrell wore his Buddy the Elf costume to a Kings game.