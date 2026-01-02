Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Will Smith sued by tour violinist over ‘predatory behavior’

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Will Smith sued by musician for sexual harassment and wrongful termination
  • Will Smith is being sued by violinist Brian King Joseph for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.
  • Joseph filed the lawsuit on December 30, naming Smith and Treybull Studios Management as defendants.
  • The musician claims Smith engaged in “predatory behavior” and “grooming” during his 2025 Based on a True Story tour.
  • Joseph alleges he was fired after reporting a suspicious incident in his hotel room, which he believed indicated an unknown individual would return for sexual acts.
  • Smith's lawyer has denied the allegations, calling them “false, baseless, and reckless” and vowing to use all legal means to address them.
