Will Smith sued by tour violinist over ‘predatory behavior’
- Will Smith is being sued by violinist Brian King Joseph for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.
- Joseph filed the lawsuit on December 30, naming Smith and Treybull Studios Management as defendants.
- The musician claims Smith engaged in “predatory behavior” and “grooming” during his 2025 Based on a True Story tour.
- Joseph alleges he was fired after reporting a suspicious incident in his hotel room, which he believed indicated an unknown individual would return for sexual acts.
- Smith's lawyer has denied the allegations, calling them “false, baseless, and reckless” and vowing to use all legal means to address them.