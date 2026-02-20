Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Star Trek legend to cover Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden for unique album

  • William Shatner, the 94-year-old Star Trek legend, has announced he is releasing a heavy metal album.
  • The album will feature 35 metal virtuosos and include covers of bands like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest, alongside original tracks.
  • Shatner stated he aims to "boldly headbang where nobody has headbanged before" and that at 94, he intends to "turn the volume up".
  • The idea for the project stemmed from his work on an upcoming Nuclear Messiah album, where he collaborated with Megadeth's founding guitarist Chris Poland.
  • While best known for acting, this is not Shatner's first musical endeavour, having released his debut record in 1968 and several others since.
