Wizard of Oz fans given rare opportunity to purchase items from beloved film

Wizard of Oz trailer
  • An upcoming auction by Heritage Auctions on 9 and 10 December will feature iconic memorabilia from the film The Wizard of Oz.
  • The star item is Margaret Hamilton’s distinctive black hat, worn as the Wicked Witch of the West, which is considered as significant as Dorothy's ruby slippers.
  • Other notable items include a signed Wizard of Oz book by Judy Garland featuring Toto’s paw prints, a handwritten letter from author L Frank Baum, and an organza blouse worn by Garland.
  • The auction also offers two versions of Dorothy’s ruby slippers: a right-foot shoe worn by Garland during rehearsals and a high-quality 50th-anniversary replica.
  • This sale follows a previous Heritage auction where a different pair of the film’s ruby slippers fetched an impressive $28m, with only four pairs believed to still exist.
