Season two finale of Wizards of Waverly Place reboot leaves fans devastated
- The season two finale of Disney's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place concluded with a dramatic cliffhanger.
- Alex Russo, portrayed by Selena Gomez, seemingly sacrificed herself to seal a dangerous portal.
- It was revealed that Billie, a wizard-in-training, is Alex's biological daughter, whose memory was wiped to protect her from Lord Morsus, Billie's paternal grandfather.
- Alex insisted on making the sacrifice herself, promising Billie they would find each other again before leaping into the portal with Morsus.
- Fans expressed devastation online, though actor David Henrie hinted that Alex Russo is tougher than she seems and more is yet to come.