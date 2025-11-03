European capital to invest in Woody Allen’s next film on one condition
- Madrid's regional government will invest £1.3m (€1.5m) in Woody Allen's next film, with payments staggered until 2027.
- A key condition for the funding is that the film's final title must include the word 'Madrid' and it must be shot entirely within the Madrid region.
- The contract stipulates that at least 15 per cent of the scenes must feature identifiable outdoor settings in and around Madrid to promote 'cine-tourism'.
- The film, currently working-titled 'Wasp 2026', will be produced jointly by Allen’s Gravier Production and Spain’s Wanda Vision.
- This investment follows previous Spanish funding for Allen's films and occurs as his popularity has diminished due to renewed allegations of sexual abuse, which he denies.