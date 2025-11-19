Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Portrait thought to be destroyed by Nazis during WWII makes history at Sotheby’s

Gustav Klimt’s ‘Lady With A Fan’ sets European record and sells for £74m in London auction
  • Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer sold for £179.7m ($236.4m) at Sotheby's, making it the most valuable artwork ever sold by the auction house.
  • The painting is now the second most expensive work of art sold at auction globally, surpassed only by Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi.
  • The six-foot oil-on-canvas portrait, created between 1914-1916, depicts Elisabeth Lederer, daughter of prominent Viennese art patrons.
  • Originating from the collection of the late Estée Lauder heir Leonard A Lauder, the artwork was a centrepiece of Sotheby's inaugural sale at its new Manhattan headquarters.
  • The portrait carries significant historical weight, having been seized by the Nazis but surviving a fire that destroyed other Klimt works, with Elisabeth Lederer using her association with Klimt to protect herself during the occupation.
