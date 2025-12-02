YouTube debuts its own version of Spotify Wrapped
- YouTube has officially launched its new "Recap" feature, which now provides a comprehensive overview of users' entire watch history from the past year, expanding beyond previous music and gaming summaries.
- The personalised Recap includes up to 12 cards that highlight top channels, interests, and viewing habits, and categorises users into a personality type based on their video consumption.
- Currently available in North America, the feature is set to roll out globally this week and can be accessed via the "You" tab in the YouTube app or by visiting youtube.com/Recap.
- To be eligible for the Recap, users must be signed into their YouTube account, be over 13 years old, and have an active watch history without auto-delete settings enabled.
- In addition to the new Recap, YouTube has also released its annual "End of the Year" lists, detailing top trending topics, video creators, podcasts, and popular songs.