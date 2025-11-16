Rocker makes shock tour announcement after doctor raises ‘concerns’
- Yungblud has announced a break from touring until the end of the year following a doctor's advice.
- The decision was made due to “concerns” raised about his voice and bloodwork during routine testing.
- He is reluctantly cancelling scheduled concerts in the US, Mexico City, and Latin America, saying he doesn't want to cause lasting damage to himself.
- All US tickets will be refunded, and he plans to arrange more affordable shows for Mexico and Latin America next year.
- The singer has been touring his new album Idols, which was recently nominated for the Grammy for Best Rock Album.