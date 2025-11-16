Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rocker makes shock tour announcement after doctor raises ‘concerns’

Trailer for Yungblud documentary Are You Ready, Boy?
  • Yungblud has announced a break from touring until the end of the year following a doctor's advice.
  • The decision was made due to “concerns” raised about his voice and bloodwork during routine testing.
  • He is reluctantly cancelling scheduled concerts in the US, Mexico City, and Latin America, saying he doesn't want to cause lasting damage to himself.
  • All US tickets will be refunded, and he plans to arrange more affordable shows for Mexico and Latin America next year.
  • The singer has been touring his new album Idols, which was recently nominated for the Grammy for Best Rock Album.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in