Country music star reveals he was gifted Bob Weir’s guitar

Bob Weir dead: Empire State Building shines in tie-dye to honour Grateful Dead singer
  • Country music star Zach Bryan paid tribute to Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir on Instagram, revealing he received one of Weir's touring guitars as a wedding gift.
  • Bryan stated his new wife, Samantha Leonard, gave him the guitar just days before Weir's death, writing, “We all love you and we will all miss you.”
  • In the same Instagram post, Bryan announced the release of the acoustic version of his latest album, With Heaven On Top.
  • Weir's family confirmed his death at age 78, attributing it to underlying lung issues after he had courageously battled cancer.
  • Bryan recently married Leonard in a private ceremony in Spain on New Year's Eve, with his new album featuring an ode to her.
