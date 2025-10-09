Zach Bryan says he does not support either “radicalized side” in politics after song backlash
- Country music singer Zach Bryan drew criticism from Republicans for lyrics in an early recording of his new song, “The Fading of the Red White and Blue.”
- The contentious lyrics depict Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents breaking down doors and frightening children.
- Bryan clarified that he does not support “radicalized sides” in politics, explaining that the song intends to promote national unity and overcome division.
- The 29-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist, a Navy veteran, expressed his personal confusion and distress regarding America's political polarization.
- In a subsequent post, Bryan conveyed feeling scrutinized and overwhelmed by public reaction, while reaffirming his love for the country and its freedom of expression.