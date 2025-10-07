Zach Bryan faces criticism for new song mentioning ICE raids
- Country star Zach Bryan has drawn criticism for new song lyrics that appear to condemn Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.
- The lyrics, shared in an early recording on Instagram, describe ICE agents breaking down doors and children being frightened.
- A Department of Homeland Security official, Tricia McLaughlin, responded to the controversy by suggesting Bryan “Stick to ‘Pink Skies’.”
- The Grammy-winning artist's stance has angered some Republican supporters, while others have applauded him for speaking out.
- Bryan, who previously identified as libertarian, has largely refrained from political commentary, though he supported the transgender community in 2023.