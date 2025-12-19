Popular fast-fashion brand has been quietly closing stores across the world
- Zara, the Spanish fashion brand, has quietly closed 60 stores worldwide between October 2024 and October 2025.
- Parent company Inditex did not specify the locations of the closures or provide a detailed explanation for them.
- Some closures were part of a strategy to convert existing Zara stores into standalone Zara Man outlets, as seen in Osaka, Japan.
- Despite the closures, Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras affirmed that Zara and its other brands are performing well.
- The closures occur amidst a growing movement against fast fashion due to its environmental impact, a concern particularly prevalent among younger consumers.