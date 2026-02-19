Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘I will never stop’: Zara Larsson makes public appeal to fans

Zara Larsson 'didn't expect' reaction to Tate McRae support slot
  • Pop star Zara Larsson has publicly appealed for people to stop changing her preferred image on her Wikipedia page.
  • Larsson posted a TikTok video expressing her frustration, stating she will 'never stop' trying to change it to a 'nice one'.
  • The clip showed her and a friend searching for the desired image for her Wikipedia profile.
  • Following her plea, fans have reportedly trolled her by changing the image to other older pictures.
  • Larsson has recently experienced a career resurgence, with her latest album Midnight Sun topping charts in Sweden and a viral clip boosting her single 'Lush Life'.
