Robert Pattinson and Zendaya ‘engaged’ for film promo stunt
- A new film starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson was promoted using an unusual marketing tactic: a fake engagement announcement in The Boston Globe.
- The notice, featuring their characters Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, appeared in the newspaper's Living/Arts section with a formal portrait.
- The stunt was for the A24 film The Drama - a romantic drama directed by Kristoffer Borgli, which is set and was filmed in Boston.
- The announcement included details about the fictional couple and stated their wedding date as 3 April 2026, which is also the film's release date.
- Robert Pattinson previously discussed a challenging scene in the film, revealing that Zendaya helped him understand its meaning.