Zoe Ball reveals she had ‘emotional breakdown’ after mother’s death

Zoe Ball revealed she experienced an emotional breakdown following the death of her mother.

Her mother, Julia Peckham, passed away in 2024 from pancreatic cancer.

Ball shared that the grief was so profound she had to stop working and was physically unable to move.

She described the experience as a "proper emotional breakdown" and "brutal".

Ball discussed this personal struggle with Jo Whiley on their Dig It podcast.

