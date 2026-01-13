Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marvel actor becomes highest-grossing movie star of all time

Scarlett Johansson’s Five Must-Watch Films
  • Zoe Saldaña has officially surpassed Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing movie star of all time.
  • Her total box office earnings now stand at $16.8 billion, exceeding Johansson′s $16.4 billion, according to industry publication The Numbers.
  • This milestone was largely achieved with the success of James Cameron's Avatar series, including the latest instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hit $1.23 billion at the global box office on Tuesday.
  • Saldaña is the only actor to have starred in the three highest-grossing films of all time: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar: The Way of Water.
  • Despite her significant success in major franchises, Saldaña has previously expressed creative frustrations about the diminished artistic input in such large-scale productions.
