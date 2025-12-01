Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Disney animation sets global box office record

Zootopia 2 trailer
  • Disney's animated sequel, Zootopia 2, achieved a record-setting global box office opening, significantly boosting the Thanksgiving holiday figures.
  • The film garnered an estimated $96m in North America over the weekend, $96m North America over the weekend and $156m across the five-day Thanksgiving period, reaching a global total of $556m since its Wednesday debut.
  • Zootopia 2's success was heavily driven by its performance in China, where it took a colossal $272m, marking the biggest opening for an American animated film in the country.
  • Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good also performed strongly in its second weekend, adding $62.8m domestically and contributing to a North American total of $62.8m domestically and contributing to a NorthAmerican total of $270.4m and an international total of $393m.
  • This combined success of the two sequels provides a significant boost to the box office, with analysts viewing it as a positive momentum builder for Hollywood as the year concludes.
