Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Erika Kirk insisted on seeing husband’s body in the hospital despite police warning

Erika Kirk describes seeing her husband's body for the first time after his assassination in Utah
  • Erika Kirk said arriving at the hospital after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot was like a "scene from a horror movie," with friends and law enforcement left stunned.
  • During her first TV interview since the assassination, she recounted insisting on seeing her husband's body despite a police officer advising her not to, stating she wanted to witness "what they did to my husband."
  • She told Fox News, “He said, ‘I will never tell you that you cannot see your husband... but I in my professional opinion, think that you should wait to see him... Because I don't think you want to see him like this.’”
  • Kirk interpreted a "smirk" on her husband's face as a sign that his movement and vision could not be stopped by his murder, believing his death would be a catalyst.
  • Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and Erika Kirk stated she wants cameras at his trial to ensure transparency and show "what true evil is."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in