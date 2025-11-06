Why Erika Kirk insisted on seeing husband’s body in the hospital despite police warning
- Erika Kirk said arriving at the hospital after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot was like a "scene from a horror movie," with friends and law enforcement left stunned.
- During her first TV interview since the assassination, she recounted insisting on seeing her husband's body despite a police officer advising her not to, stating she wanted to witness "what they did to my husband."
- She told Fox News, “He said, ‘I will never tell you that you cannot see your husband... but I in my professional opinion, think that you should wait to see him... Because I don't think you want to see him like this.’”
- Kirk interpreted a "smirk" on her husband's face as a sign that his movement and vision could not be stopped by his murder, believing his death would be a catalyst.
- Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and Erika Kirk stated she wants cameras at his trial to ensure transparency and show "what true evil is."