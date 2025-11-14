Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latin Grammys 2025: All the major winners as Bad Bunny scoops most awards

You have 4 months to learn Spanish: Bad Bunny jokes ahead of his Super Bowl performance
  • Bad Bunny dominated the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, along with Música Urbana Album and Música Urbana Song.
  • Argentinian duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso were the most awarded act, securing five categories, including Short and Long Form Music Video, Alternative Song, Alternative Music Album, and Pop Song.
  • Karol G, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, and Édgar Barrera won Song of the Year, while Alejandro Sanz received Record of the Year.
  • The ceremony, hosted by Maluma and Roselyn Sánchez in Las Vegas, featured notable performances including Maluma with Santana and Carín León with Kacey Musgraves.
  • Raphael was honoured as the 2025 Person of the Year, and Paloma Morphy was named Best New Artist.
