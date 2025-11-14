Latin Grammys 2025: All the major winners as Bad Bunny scoops most awards
- Bad Bunny dominated the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, along with Música Urbana Album and Música Urbana Song.
- Argentinian duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso were the most awarded act, securing five categories, including Short and Long Form Music Video, Alternative Song, Alternative Music Album, and Pop Song.
- Karol G, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, and Édgar Barrera won Song of the Year, while Alejandro Sanz received Record of the Year.
- The ceremony, hosted by Maluma and Roselyn Sánchez in Las Vegas, featured notable performances including Maluma with Santana and Carín León with Kacey Musgraves.
- Raphael was honoured as the 2025 Person of the Year, and Paloma Morphy was named Best New Artist.