What is the 2016 trend? The nostalgic throwback posts taking over social media

Is 2026 the new 2016? Inside the viral #BringBack2016 trend
  • A nostalgic social media trend, “2026 is the new 2016,” has emerged, with users sharing throwbacks from a decade ago.
  • TikTok reported a 452 percent surge in searches for “2016” in one week, with over 56 million videos using a 2016-inspired hazy filter.
  • The trend sees people reminiscing about 2016's pop culture moments, such as Beyoncé's Lemonade, the Mannequin Challenge and Drake and The Chainsmokers dominating music charts.
  • Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth have participated, posting their own throwbacks from the year.
  • Internet users seem to be jumping at the opportunity to reminisce on a simpler world than the one that exists now.
