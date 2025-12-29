How to maximise your 2026 annual leave allowance and turn 28 days off into 63
- A strategic approach to booking annual leave in 2026 can yield up to 63 days off for employees in England and Wales, based on a 28-day allowance.
- Around New Year, booking 2 January extends the break to four days, while combining leave around Easter (30 March-2 April and 7-10 April) can result in 16 consecutive days off.
- In May, two separate nine-day holidays can be achieved by booking 5-8 May and 26-29 May, aligning with the Early May and Spring bank holidays respectively.
- Leveraging the Summer Bank Holiday, taking 1-4 September off can create a nine-day break from work.
- The Christmas and New Year period offers the longest potential holiday, with 16 days off by booking 21-24 December and 29-31 December, utilising the festive bank holidays.