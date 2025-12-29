Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to maximise your 2026 annual leave allowance and turn 28 days off into 63

You can maximise time spent away from the office with these booking tips
You can maximise time spent away from the office with these booking tips (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A strategic approach to booking annual leave in 2026 can yield up to 63 days off for employees in England and Wales, based on a 28-day allowance.
  • Around New Year, booking 2 January extends the break to four days, while combining leave around Easter (30 March-2 April and 7-10 April) can result in 16 consecutive days off.
  • In May, two separate nine-day holidays can be achieved by booking 5-8 May and 26-29 May, aligning with the Early May and Spring bank holidays respectively.
  • Leveraging the Summer Bank Holiday, taking 1-4 September off can create a nine-day break from work.
  • The Christmas and New Year period offers the longest potential holiday, with 16 days off by booking 21-24 December and 29-31 December, utilising the festive bank holidays.
