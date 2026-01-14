Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Abbey Clancy put on drip after holiday goes wrong with ‘serious injury’

Abbey Clancy rushed to hospital after injury in Dubai
  • Abbey Clancy was rushed to hospital in Dubai after sustaining a serious finger injury.
  • The incident occurred when her acrylic nail snapped off while hugging a friend, resulting in significant bleeding and intense nerve pain.
  • She described the pain as a throbbing sensation that extended down her arm, shoulder, and up her neck, causing her to cry throughout the night.
  • After being given painkillers via a drip at her hotel, she was taken to a hospital where her finger was eventually numbed.
  • Clancy expressed embarrassment over the 'ridiculous' nature of the injury.
