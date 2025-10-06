Overlooked neurological condition linked to stroke survivors
- Acalculia is a neurological condition that impairs a person's ability to process and understand numbers.
- It commonly afflicts 30-60 per cent of stroke survivors and individuals who have suffered a brain injury, regardless of the specific brain area damaged.
- The condition can manifest as surface-level difficulties, such as struggling to say or write numbers, or in severe cases, a complete loss of the meaning of numbers.
- People with acalculia face substantial challenges with everyday tasks, including managing money, taking medication, telling time, and using appliances, leading to a significant loss of independence and well-being.
- Despite its widespread impact, acalculia is often overlooked in stroke rehabilitation guidelines, lacking routine assessment, clinically tested treatments, and adequate training for healthcare professionals.