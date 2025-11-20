Olympian Adam Peaty breaks silence on ‘family feud’ just weeks before Holly Ramsay wedding
- Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has addressed reports of a family feud ahead of his forthcoming wedding to Holly Ramsay.
- Peaty's mother, Caroline, is reportedly banned from the couple's Christmas nuptials on 27 December.
- Peaty posted on Instagram, stating there are "two sides to every story" and that he, Ramsay, and his sister will "get through this" during these "challenging times".
- He also mentioned an "ongoing police investigation into serious matters" that prevents them from going into further detail.
- The alleged feud reportedly escalated after Caroline was not invited to Ramsay's hen-do, leading to public criticism from Peaty's aunt and Caroline's subsequent comments about feeling estranged from her son.