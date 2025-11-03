Why ADHD symptoms alone often aren’t enough for an adult diagnosis
- Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition affecting 2.5 per cent of adults and 7 per cent of children, causing difficulties with attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity, which can have significant negative impacts if unrecognised and untreated.
- Concerns exist regarding the accessibility and affordability of ADHD diagnoses, alongside the rise of online 'tests' sponsored by private clinics, which risk over-diagnosis due to brief, non-compliant assessments that do not adequately evaluate functional impairment.
- A key component for an accurate ADHD diagnosis is evidence of 'functional impairment', meaning the symptoms must significantly impact a person's day-to-day life, as symptoms alone are not sufficient for diagnosis.
- A comprehensive assessment requires a detailed clinical interview to evaluate the current and past presence of symptoms and their impact, alongside a broader assessment of mental and physical health, developmental history, and family background, often including input from others.
- While assessing impairment is a trainable skill, many health professionals currently lack high-quality training in ADHD, which needs to be addressed to improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce both missed and mis-diagnoses.