Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why ADHD symptoms alone often aren’t enough for an adult diagnosis

ADHD symptoms are not enough for an adult diagnosis
ADHD symptoms are not enough for an adult diagnosis (Getty Images)
  • Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition affecting 2.5 per cent of adults and 7 per cent of children, causing difficulties with attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity, which can have significant negative impacts if unrecognised and untreated.
  • Concerns exist regarding the accessibility and affordability of ADHD diagnoses, alongside the rise of online 'tests' sponsored by private clinics, which risk over-diagnosis due to brief, non-compliant assessments that do not adequately evaluate functional impairment.
  • A key component for an accurate ADHD diagnosis is evidence of 'functional impairment', meaning the symptoms must significantly impact a person's day-to-day life, as symptoms alone are not sufficient for diagnosis.
  • A comprehensive assessment requires a detailed clinical interview to evaluate the current and past presence of symptoms and their impact, alongside a broader assessment of mental and physical health, developmental history, and family background, often including input from others.
  • While assessing impairment is a trainable skill, many health professionals currently lack high-quality training in ADHD, which needs to be addressed to improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce both missed and mis-diagnoses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in