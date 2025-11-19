Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why women are ‘twice as likely to lose their job to AI’

  • A report reveals women are 20 per cent less likely to engage with generative AI tools compared to men.
  • Female-dominated roles, such as administration and bookkeeping, are identified as more vulnerable to job displacement by AI automation.
  • The AI Gender Gap Report by Credera indicates that only 22 per cent of the global AI talent pool consists of women.
  • Supermums, a social enterprise, warns that these trends pose a significant risk of women, particularly mothers, being "left behind" by technological advancements.
  • Experts highlight that AI is already exhibiting discrimination against women and other marginalised groups in areas like job applications and financial services.
