The new Apple product that will help users keep track of their objects
- Apple has released an updated version of its AirTag, a small device used to track objects.
- The new AirTag features improved wireless connections, allowing it to be precisely located from up to 50 per cent further away.
- It also includes a louder speaker, which Apple states is 50 per cent louder and audible from twice the distance.
- Apple emphasised that the new AirTag incorporates enhanced protections against unwanted tracking, stressing it is for objects, not people or pets.
- The device retains its 'Share Item Location' feature, enabling temporary sharing of an item's location, for example, to track lost luggage.