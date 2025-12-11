Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US airline launching its first-ever transatlantic flights to three major hubs

The new daily, year-round service launches on May 21 (file photo)
The new daily, year-round service launches on May 21 (file photo) (Getty/iStock)
  • Alaska Airlines is launching its first-ever transatlantic flights with routes to three major travel hubs.
  • Tickets are now on sale for its new daily, year-round direct service from Seattle to London, which launches on May 21 with round-trip fares starting at $699.
  • The airline will also offer a flight from Seattle to Rome beginning on April 28, 2026, and Seattle to Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 28, 2026, with fares from $599 and $699 respectively.
  • The London and Rome routes will utilize 787 Dreamliner aircraft, while the Seattle-Reykjavik service will use 737-8 Max planes.
  • The London and Rome flights will feature planes in green liveries inspired by the Northern Lights.
