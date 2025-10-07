Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New study reveals young people feel pressured to drink

Video Player Placeholder
Reducing alcohol consumption
  • A survey by Breast Cancer UK found that nearly one in three Britons require an alcoholic drink to feel confident enough to dance, with this figure rising to two in five among 18-24 year olds.
  • More than a quarter of people surveyed admitted relying on alcohol for confidence in social situations, with 16 per cent using it as an 'icebreaker' to mask shyness.
  • Younger individuals, particularly those aged 18-24, are highly susceptible to peer pressure, with many feeling embarrassed to refuse a drink or fearing they would be called 'boring' if they remained sober.
  • Breast Cancer UK states that 8 per cent of breast cancer cases are linked to alcohol consumption, with the lifetime risk increasing from 14 per cent to approximately 22 per cent for those who drink six or more units daily.
  • The charity, in collaboration with the World Cancer Research Fund, is advocating for reforms including mandatory health warnings on bottles, stricter marketing restrictions, and minimum pricing, a position opposed by the drinks industry-funded Portman Group.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in