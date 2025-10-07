New study reveals young people feel pressured to drink
- A survey by Breast Cancer UK found that nearly one in three Britons require an alcoholic drink to feel confident enough to dance, with this figure rising to two in five among 18-24 year olds.
- More than a quarter of people surveyed admitted relying on alcohol for confidence in social situations, with 16 per cent using it as an 'icebreaker' to mask shyness.
- Younger individuals, particularly those aged 18-24, are highly susceptible to peer pressure, with many feeling embarrassed to refuse a drink or fearing they would be called 'boring' if they remained sober.
- Breast Cancer UK states that 8 per cent of breast cancer cases are linked to alcohol consumption, with the lifetime risk increasing from 14 per cent to approximately 22 per cent for those who drink six or more units daily.
- The charity, in collaboration with the World Cancer Research Fund, is advocating for reforms including mandatory health warnings on bottles, stricter marketing restrictions, and minimum pricing, a position opposed by the drinks industry-funded Portman Group.