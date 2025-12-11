Why you shouldn’t drink alcohol while taking certain medications
- Combining alcohol with medication can significantly impact how drugs are processed in the liver, potentially reducing their effectiveness if medicines are metabolised more or facing a possible overdose if medicines are metabolised less.
- The severity and type of interaction depend on various factors, including the specific medicine, amount of alcohol consumed, and individual health characteristics, with older people and those with liver conditions being more susceptible.
- Mixing alcohol with central nervous system depressants, such as those for depression, anxiety, or pain (except paracetamol), can lead to extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing and heart rate, and in severe cases, be fatal.
- Certain medications, including specific antidepressants and antibiotics like metronidazole, can have adverse reactions with alcohol, sometimes persisting even 24 hours after the medication course.
- It is crucial not to discontinue medication to drink alcohol; instead, always consult a pharmacist for personalised advice on potential interactions between your prescribed drugs and alcohol.