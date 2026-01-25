Viewers all distracted by same thing during Alex Honnold’s nail-biting Taipei 101 climb
- Netflix viewers heavily criticized the "distracting" and "pointless" commentary during the live stream of Alex Honnold’s record-breaking free climb of Taipei 101.
- The commentary panel, consisting of WWE star Seth Rollins, sports anchor Elle Duncan, and professional rock climber Emily Harrington, was accused of continuously talking over Honnold and providing little professional insight.
- Viewers flooded social media with pleas for the announcers to be quiet, stating that the incessant chatter ruined the viewing experience and prevented them from hearing Honnold.
- Many described the punditry as "dreadful" and suggested that only the knowledgeable climber, Emily Harrington, was needed on the panel.
- Honnold successfully completed the 1,667-foot ascent of Taipei 101 in 1 hour and 31 minutes, becoming the first person to free climb the skyscraper, one of earth’s tallest, without ropes or safety gear.