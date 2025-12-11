Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meghan sends surprise DM to Alison Hammond after Prince Harry video

Alison Hammond reveals what Meghan messaged her after viral Prince Harry video
  • Alison Hammond revealed that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, messaged her on Instagram.
  • This contact occurred after Prince Harry recreated one of Hammond's iconic Great British Bake Off moments in a viral video.
  • The recreated moment involved Hammond misunderstanding contestant Mark Lutton, thinking he said 'beg' instead of 'bake'.
  • Prince Harry lip-synced this moment with Stephen Colbert, leading to the Duchess's reaction.
  • Hammond shared details of Meghan tagging her on Instagram and sending a direct message during an appearance on Loose Women.
