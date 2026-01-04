Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Alison Hammond reveals the three things that helped with her weight-loss journey

Alison Hammond reflects on weight loss journey
  • TV presenter Alison Hammond shared a social media video montage reflecting on her health and fitness journey.
  • The montage showcased her gradual transformation over recent years, featuring clips with her trainer.
  • Hammond emphasised consistency, support, and mindset as key to her progress, rather than quick results.
  • She paid tribute to her trainers, including Ellis Gatfield, for their help and kindness throughout her fitness journey.
  • Hammond highlighted accountability and support from trainers and gyms as crucial for sustaining long-term lifestyle changes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in