Alison Hammond reveals the three things that helped with her weight-loss journey
- TV presenter Alison Hammond shared a social media video montage reflecting on her health and fitness journey.
- The montage showcased her gradual transformation over recent years, featuring clips with her trainer.
- Hammond emphasised consistency, support, and mindset as key to her progress, rather than quick results.
- She paid tribute to her trainers, including Ellis Gatfield, for their help and kindness throughout her fitness journey.
- Hammond highlighted accountability and support from trainers and gyms as crucial for sustaining long-term lifestyle changes.