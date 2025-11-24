Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Urgent Amazon recall as owners of baby item are told to destroy it immediately

The recalled play yards can be identified by the model number P700 and a production date of 202503, both found on the packaging and removable tag (file photo)
The recalled play yards can be identified by the model number P700 and a production date of 202503, both found on the packaging and removable tag (file photo) (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
  • The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for infant playpens, known as "Play Yards," sold on Amazon due to a significant risk of suffocation and entrapment.
  • Manufactured in China by Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co., Ltd. and sold under the name Anna Queen, the product fails to meet mandatory safety standards, posing a hazard where infants could become trapped under or alongside the mattress, the federal agency said.
  • Around 70 units, sold for between $100 and $110 since March, are affected; they can be identified by model number P700 and a production date of 202503.
  • As of the recall announcement, no injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the use of the play yards.
  • Consumers who purchased the product are instructed to cease use immediately, destroy the playpen by disassembling and cutting the mattress pad, and submit a photo of the destroyed item to tingerservice@outlook.com for a full refund.
