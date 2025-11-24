Urgent Amazon recall as owners of baby item are told to destroy it immediately
- The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for infant playpens, known as "Play Yards," sold on Amazon due to a significant risk of suffocation and entrapment.
- Manufactured in China by Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co., Ltd. and sold under the name Anna Queen, the product fails to meet mandatory safety standards, posing a hazard where infants could become trapped under or alongside the mattress, the federal agency said.
- Around 70 units, sold for between $100 and $110 since March, are affected; they can be identified by model number P700 and a production date of 202503.
- As of the recall announcement, no injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the use of the play yards.
- Consumers who purchased the product are instructed to cease use immediately, destroy the playpen by disassembling and cutting the mattress pad, and submit a photo of the destroyed item to tingerservice@outlook.com for a full refund.