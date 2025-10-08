Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amber Davies breaks silence on dance criticism, admits training was emotionally challenging

Amber Davies reduced to tears in training as she addresses dancing experience
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies admitted to crying during rehearsals for the upcoming show.
  • Appearing on This Morning, the former Love Island star addressed criticism about her previous dancing experience.
  • Davies, who has professional musical theatre training, emphasised that ballroom dancing is "worlds apart" from her background.
  • She described the training as "exhausting," detailing the specific technical demands of ballroom that differ from musical theatre.
  • Watch the video in full above.
