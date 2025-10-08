Amber Davies breaks silence on dance criticism, admits training was emotionally challenging
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies admitted to crying during rehearsals for the upcoming show.
- Appearing on This Morning, the former Love Island star addressed criticism about her previous dancing experience.
- Davies, who has professional musical theatre training, emphasised that ballroom dancing is "worlds apart" from her background.
- She described the training as "exhausting," detailing the specific technical demands of ballroom that differ from musical theatre.
