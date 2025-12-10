Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here’s where Americans are traveling this holiday season

In winter, Americans continue to be drawn to culturally rich capitals with festive markets and iconic holiday traditions (PA)
  • A review of more than 165,000 travel itineraries has identified London as the most popular European destination for American tourists this winter.
  • The study by Allianz Partners covers the peak holiday travel period from 26 November 2025 to 6 January 2026.
  • Paris, Rome, Madrid, and Dublin complete the top five, underscoring Americans' continued interest in culturally rich capitals with festive traditions.
  • The top 10 includes a mix of classic city breaks and warmer Mediterranean escapes such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Munich, and Lisbon.
  • Evolving traveller interests are reflected in shifts, with Vienna climbing five spots and Copenhagen joining the list, while Manchester and Brussels saw drops.
