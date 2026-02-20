What to know about ALS and early symptoms after Eric Dane’s death
- Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has died aged 53, almost a year after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
- ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a loss of control over voluntary muscle movements.
- Early symptoms can include muscle twitches, cramps, stiffness, weakness, slurred speech, and difficulty chewing or swallowing. These often start in the hands or arms.
- There is currently no cure for ALS, but FDA-approved medications are available to manage symptoms.
- While the exact cause of ALS is unknown in most cases, a small percentage are linked to genetic mutations. It most commonly affects people between 55 and 75 years old.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks