Oscar-winning actress reveals double mastectomy scars on Time cover

  • Angelina Jolie has revealed her double mastectomy scars for the first time in over a decade, featuring on the inaugural cover of Time France.
  • The Oscar-winning actor, 50, posed for the photoshoot to raise breast cancer awareness and honor survivors of the disease.
  • Jolie underwent the surgery in 2013 after testing positive for a BRCA1 gene mutation, following her mother's death from breast and ovarian cancer.
  • She later had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure, a decision that significantly raised public awareness, dubbed the “Angelina Jolie effect.”
  • Jolie stressed the importance of women determining their own healthcare journeys and ensuring genetic testing is accessible and affordable.
